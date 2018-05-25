Yekaterinburg city parliament accepts mayor Roizman’s resignation

YEKATERINBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The city parliament in Russia’s Yekaterinburg has accepted Mayor Yevgeny Roizman’s resignation, a TASS correspondent reported. A total of 25 lawmakers voted in favor of his resignation, while six opposed the decision.

On May 22, Roizman announced he was stepping down in protest against the cancellation of direct mayoral election.

On Friday, the city parliament amended the City Charter, cancelling direct mayoral election. This move was supported by the majority of lawmakers. In the next ten days, Acting Mayor Viktor Testov will need to sign the amendment, after that it will be registered by the state and published in local newspapers, thus entering into force. However, the acting mayor will continue to perform his duties until the next Yekaterinburg city parliament election, set to be held on September 9.

The amendment, passed by the Sverdlovsk regional assembly in April, implies that the city parliament will now elect a mayor from candidates nominated by a selection board. Yekaterinburg residents earlier approved the decision at public hearings.

The direct mayoral election system was established in Yekaterinburg in 2010. Roizman won the election in September 2013.