Russia, France sign series of deals after Putin-Macron talks

STRELNA, May 25. /TASS/. A number of deals, including on France’s Total participation in the Arctic LNG 2 project, were signed after talks between the presidents of Russia and France on Thursday.

Arctic LNG 2 is the second liquefied natural gas plant of Russian gas company Novatek, to be launched in 2023. Its capacity will exceed 18 mln tonnes of LNG per year.

Commenting on the deal, Chief Executive Officer of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson told reporters that the deal sends a positive signal to other players on the market.

Among other Russian-French deals is an agreement between Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM and France’s nuclear authority on Russian-French partnership in peaceful uses of atomic energy.

The Russian Economic Development ministry and France’s Ministry of Economy and Finance signed a deal on new Russian-French partnership for economy of the future.

The two states’ culture ministries also signed a declaration of intentions to cooperate in the cultural heritage domain.