Russian State Duma ratifies military-technical cooperation deal with Kyrgyzstan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 17:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The document was signed on June 20, 2017

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma has ratified an agreement between Russia and the Kyrgyz Republic on military and technical cooperation during Thursday’s session.

The document signed on June 20, 2017 in Moscow regulates the implementation of mutual deliveries of military equipment for national armed forces, military formations, law enforcement agencies and special forces of both countries. The deliveries will be carried out under contracts signed by Russian and Kyrgyz designated organizations, with no licenses for import and export of military equipment required.

The parties expect to establish favorable cooperation in the sphere of development, production, exploitation, maintenance, modernization, extension of use and disposal of armaments and military equipment. The Russian president will determine the mechanism for carrying out the agreement.

