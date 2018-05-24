Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, EU to replace expelled diplomats — envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 16:43 UTC+3

An envoy says the possibility to replace Russian diplomats expelled from countries of the EU exists everywhere, except for the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to NATO

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

No NATO representatives left in Moscow to expel, says Russian diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24./TASS/. The possibility to replace Russian diplomats expelled from countries of the European Union exists everywhere, except for the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to NATO, Russia’s EU Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday.

"We have an option to replace diplomats everywhere, with the exception of one foreign mission - the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to NATO, as the decision on it was to cut the personnel. I think we will have replacements (in the EU and in Russia)," said Chizhov, who takes part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In reply to the question when this could happen, he said "this will depend on each concrete state".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron
2
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
3
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
4
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
5
Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea
6
Source: Deripaska proposes Russian government buy up aluminum for reserves
7
Russia creates substitutes for Ukrainian naval, aircraft power plants — government
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT