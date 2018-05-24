Russia, EU to replace expelled diplomats — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, May 24./TASS/. The possibility to replace Russian diplomats expelled from countries of the European Union exists everywhere, except for the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to NATO, Russia’s EU Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday.

"We have an option to replace diplomats everywhere, with the exception of one foreign mission - the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to NATO, as the decision on it was to cut the personnel. I think we will have replacements (in the EU and in Russia)," said Chizhov, who takes part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In reply to the question when this could happen, he said "this will depend on each concrete state".