ST.PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. Russia has not been preparing a hacker attack against Ukraine using infected routers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday commenting on media reports.

"Russia has not been planning a hacker attack with the use of routers," Peskov said.

Earlier media reports warned of alleged preparations for a large-scale hacker attack against Ukraine through infected routers.

The warning of the attack came from the US government, the reports said.