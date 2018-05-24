Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Washington lashes at Nord Stream-2 to force Europe into buying US LNG — Russian embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 6:05 UTC+3

The Russian embassy recalled similar measures by Ronald Reagan, which turned out to be "totally useless"

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, May 24. /TASS/. The continued US criticism of Russia’s Nord Stream-2 project is aimed at forcing Europe into buying US-made liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Russian Embassy in Washington said in response to the US secretary of state’s earlier statements on the issue.

"By attacking the Nord Stream-2, Washington is imposing its non-competitive liquefied natural gas on Europe. Once again, geopolitics interferes into economy in a most obvious way to make a sham of calls to diversify supplies," the embassy said.

"The idol of today’s Republicans, [40th US president] Ronald Reagan also opposed the construction of a Soviet gas pipeline to Germany in early 80s. His administration imposed sanctions on companies engaged in this project. The reason was the same - to prevent Russia from gaining more clout among US allies in Europe," the embassy statement reads.

"Reagan was wise enough to cancel his sanctions a couple of years later, because they were totally useless," the statement continues. "We hope that it would take the present administration less time to draw conclusions from history."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a congressional testimony earlier this week that the United States opposes Nord Stream-2, which Washington belives may give Moscow an additional leverage over Europe. He said the United States "should continue to push for the Nord Stream-2 to be ended" in order to prevent Europe’s increased reliance on energy supplies from Russia.

Nord Stream-2 is an international project for the construction of a gas pipeline that will run across the bottom of the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast to Germany bypassing transit states, such as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other Eastern European and Baltic countries.

The new 1,200 kilometer pipeline, basically following the same route as Nord Stream, will traverse economic zones and territorial water of five countries, namely Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. The pipeline’s capacity will be 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year and it is planned to be commissioned in late 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran announces seven conditions for Europe to preserve nuclear deal — TV
2
Hiroshige Seko: Russia-Japan economic ties gain unprecedented momentum
3
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
4
Chicken a-la Messi or vodka fish soup? World Cup brings culinary boom to Russia
5
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
6
Russia to create orbital Internet satellite cluster by 2025
7
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT