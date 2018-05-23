Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s top diplomat discusses preparations for G20 summit with Argentine counterpart

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 20:01 UTC+3

The G20 summit is scheduled for November 30 - December 1

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed preparations for the G20 summit, scheduled for November 30 - December 1, with Argentine counterpart Jorge Faurie in a telephone call, says a commentary posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s site on Wednesday.

"The ministers confirmed their mutual aspiration to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Argentina and discussed issues of bilateral and global agenda, including preparations for the Group 20 summit in Buenos Aires," the ministry said.

On May 21, Buenos Aires hosted a G20 ministerial meeting, which was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin. Initially, Lavrov was due to come there. However, on May 19 the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that he had called off visits to Argentina and Cuba, referring to arrangements related to the newly-formed government.

