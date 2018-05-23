Russian envoy for Syria holds talks with Assad — SANA

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Wednesday, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA said.

According to SANA, during the talks al-Assad praised "the Russian people and leadership, describing Russia as a partner in these victories which will not stop until the elimination of the last terrorist."

In the meantime, Lavrentyev pointed out that "Sochi’s recent meeting and the talks during it have given fresh impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries and the various aspects of mutual cooperation."

The diplomat called on all "international parties which have a genuine desire to back the political process to seize the positive developments in Syria and the Syrian government’s efforts to push the political process forward, and to support endeavors to reach conclusions that will put an end to the war and stop bloodshed in Syria."