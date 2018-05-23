Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on difficulties with UK visas

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 19:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat says difficulties with entry visas are used by London to increase pressure on Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Difficulties with entry visas, which average Russian citizens are facing, are politically motivated and used by London to increase pressure on Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

"There have always been problems with UK visas. For instance, average culture figures have been facing visa difficulties in the UK for many years. It has been a large-scale problem. Now it is evident that unfortunately, London views the sphere of visas and attitude to the mass media as a tool of political pressure on the state and people living there," the diplomat said.

Read also

Russia’s embassy in UK accuses London of violating human rights convention

She pointed out that consular staff at the UK embassy "stopped bothering themselves with any eligible explanations" about refusals and continuing complications in visa processing.

According to Zakharova, London’s steps run counter to the UK’s human rights commitments, which are against obstacles in the way of citizens’ contacts and movements. Moreover, if they are honest and law-abiding people.

"The United Kingdom takes weird steps when, on the one hand, refusing a visa for an ordinary school teacher of the English language who has decided to go sightseeing around the capital of Great Britain, but on the other hand, when granting a visa and providing any forms of protection to a person who apparently has ties with the criminal world, terrorism and so on," Zakharova continued.

"Look, how many criminals - and among them are those accused of corruption - have settled in the UK and nobody has ever felt confused. Russia has been seeking their extradition for many years, but the UK would never do it."

"These days, new high-profile cases are surfacing in the context of parliamentary reports, which are somehow related to a new campaign ‘for clean money’ flowing into the UK," she went on to say. "But it is ridiculous. What ‘clean money’ can be in question if the UK has been pursuing the policy spanning many centuries to attract funds regardless of their origin?"

She recalled as an example how fugitive oligarch "Boris Berezovsky and his team used to stay in the United Kingdom and lived there without hushing up their riches and capabilities. Nobody asked them questions about the origin of their wealth."

"People surrounding Berezovsky could not be called law-abiding and nobody doubted that their enormous capitals had been acquired unscrupulously. It was evident for everyone," she said. "In addition, nobody felt ashamed of the origin of the money the UK sheltered during the Chechen crisis and which had been related to terrorist elements in the North Caucasus.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
2
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
3
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
4
Russia gears up for 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian rotorcraft maker to showcase 1.6-tonne helicopter at HeliRussia-2018 exhibition
6
Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018
7
Russia may start exports of Cortege project cars in late 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT