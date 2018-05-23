Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Abe to discuss Russia-Japan peace treaty — aide

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 16:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks in Moscow on May 26

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks in Moscow on May 26 to discuss the outlook for signing a peace treaty.

"It is expected that there will be an exchange of opinion on the issue of concluding a peace treaty. A dialogue on this theme will proceed in the form of consultations between the foreign ministries," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told the media on Wednesday.

Read also
Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko

Hiroshige Seko: Russia-Japan economic ties gain unprecedented momentum

"A future treaty is to be based on postwar realities. It should unambiguously state Japan’s recognition of World War II results and the legality the South Kurils’ transition to our country in accordance with the agreements among the allied powers (the Yalta Agreement of February 11, 1945 and Potsdam Declaration of July 26, 1945), as well as their legal status throughout the postwar years."

"The conclusion of a peace treaty will require a proper climate of trust and cooperation, which cannot be brought about without extensive, comprehensive interaction between our countries," Ushakov said.

He said "the summit may touch upon the theme of joint economic activity on the Kuril Islands."

"At present work is in progress to specify the projects agreed in five areas - aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind power and waste processing," Ushakov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yulia Skripal makes first public statement after Salisbury incident
2
Criminal charges brought against Jehovah’s Witnesses recruiters in Orenburg region
3
Russia's Rosneft discovers new oil field in Iraq
4
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
5
Kremlin unveils agenda for Putin-Macron summit
6
Putin signs decree to transfer Crimean shipyard to Rostec
7
Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT