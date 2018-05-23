Putin, Abe to discuss Russia-Japan peace treaty — aide

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks in Moscow on May 26 to discuss the outlook for signing a peace treaty.

"It is expected that there will be an exchange of opinion on the issue of concluding a peace treaty. A dialogue on this theme will proceed in the form of consultations between the foreign ministries," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told the media on Wednesday.

"A future treaty is to be based on postwar realities. It should unambiguously state Japan’s recognition of World War II results and the legality the South Kurils’ transition to our country in accordance with the agreements among the allied powers (the Yalta Agreement of February 11, 1945 and Potsdam Declaration of July 26, 1945), as well as their legal status throughout the postwar years."

"The conclusion of a peace treaty will require a proper climate of trust and cooperation, which cannot be brought about without extensive, comprehensive interaction between our countries," Ushakov said.

He said "the summit may touch upon the theme of joint economic activity on the Kuril Islands."

"At present work is in progress to specify the projects agreed in five areas - aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind power and waste processing," Ushakov said.