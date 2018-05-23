Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat lambasts US envoy’s visit for fueling further strife in Ukraine

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 14:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Maria Zakharova, the authorities in Kiev viewed Volker’s visit as some sort of greenlight to ramp up military tensions in Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The recent visit by US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker to Donbass "adds fuel to the fire," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"By playing along with Kiev’s militaristic drive and openly lobbying the idea of supplying lethal armaments there, which certainly won’t bring peace and solve the situation, Mr. Volker is not only adding fuel to the fire but is also associating himself with one of the warring parties," the diplomat said.

Read also

Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader

Ukraine will pull out of international agreements in CIS framework — president

Russia, US take time-out in contacts on Ukraine, says senior diplomat

Kremlin vows to defend Russian media interests in Ukraine

This calls into question his role as a mediator in settling the Ukrainian crisis, she noted.

"Unfortunately, instead of demanding that Kiev halt the escalation of military tensions and remind the Ukrainian leadership about the need to fulfill their commitments under the Minsk accords, Volker has traditionally voiced a number of odious theses," Zakharova emphasized.

Among them is the US envoy’s refusal to acknowledge the republics of Donbass. "This shows that he either did not read the Minsk agreements or does not want to notice what’s obvious." Zakharova stressed that the February 2015 deal was signed by representatives of the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk republics. "Without any direct dialogue with them it is impossible to make any progress in settling the conflict, and this concerns any moves politically, security-wise, or discussions on the presence of the UN forces in the region."

According to Zakharova, the authorities in Kiev viewed Volker’s visit as some sort of greenlight to ramp up military tensions in Donbass.

Read also
Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko

Poroshenko says Ukraine has received US-made Javelin missile systems

"Obviously, by no coincidence, after the US guest’s departure the Ukrainian Armed Forces stepped up military provocations near the Donetsk filtration plant, near Gorlovka and other settlements," she specified. "Volker’s support of Kiev’s moves is perceived by the Ukrainian authorities as an obvious carte blanche for military adventures."

US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker arrived in Ukraine on May 14. He began his trip by visiting the areas in Donbass controlled by Kiev’s armed forces. Speaking at a press conference in Slavyansk, Volker said he did not consider it possible to visit Donetsk and Lugansk until Kiev regained control of these territories. He reiterated Washington’s stance that in order to restore peace in the region a UN mission should be deployed there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
2
Press review: Iran clashes with Russia on Syria and World Cup may kick off blitz on DPR
3
Russian diplomat lambasts US envoy’s visit for fueling further strife in Ukraine
4
Homs de-escalation zone freed from terrorists without firing a shot — Russian top brass
5
Bank of Russia presents commemorative polymer banknote for the 2018 World Cup
6
Russian diplomat castigates West’s smear campaign against World Cup in Russia
7
Liability for aiding West’s sanctions may create problems for business in Russia — Kudrin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT