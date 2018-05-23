Russian, Armenian foreign ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and new Armenian Foreign Minister Zograb Mnatsakanyan discussed cooperation and contacts on the settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Wednesday.

"On May 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zograb Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Armenian side," the document says. "The current issues of cooperation, including preparations for the upcoming session of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Heads of State Council due on June 1 in Dushanbe and for a meeting of the OSCE Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Alma-Ata on June 12, along with the activity of the EAEU structures were studied. The ministers discussed the schedule of bilateral events and planned contacts between the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement."

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Lavrov congratulated his Armenian colleague on his appointment over the phone.

On May 12, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appointed representative to the UN Zograb Mnatsakanyan minister of foreign affairs.