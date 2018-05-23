Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia plans contacts for settling Korean Peninsula crisis, diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 13:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maria Zakharova said more details would be provided in the near future

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Moscow plans to hold a number of contacts as part of an effort to settle the crisis on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, the international community should take active steps to solve the situation, which is still turbulent. "The Russian side plans a whole number of steps, including contacts, in the context of settling the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the diplomat said.

"We are actively dealing with this issue."

Zakharova said more details would be provided in the near future.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
