Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's mission to UN says West encourages Syrian militants to use chemical weapons

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 21:07 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russia warns that the threat of chemical terrorism remains real in the Middle East

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, May 22. /TASS/. Opposing Russia’s’ initiatives at the UN Security Council on fight against chemical terrorism, Western countries are encouraging Syrian militants towards the use of chemical agents, says a report on the Syrian ‘chemical dossier’ posted on the official website of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN on Tuesday.

"Over the past three years, Russia has repeatedly proposed adopting a UN Security Council resolution or at least a statement by the UN Security Council President condemning acts of chemical terrorism in Syria and Iraq," the mission said.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Journalists put pressure on Syrians who tell truth about chemical attacks — diplomat

"Unfortunately, all Russia’s proposals to this effect invariably encountered stiff opposition from a number of Western countries, who preferred to insist on their groundless accusations against the alleged use of chemical weapons by Bashar al-Assad’s legitimate government. In doing so, the Western countries give a sense of impunity to the militants encouraging them to use chemical weapons," the Permanent Mission said.

The Russian side has warned that "the threat of chemical terrorism remains real not only Syria, but also in Iraq and the Middle East in general". "Militants are using toxic agents with increased frequency. Moreover, they already possess the technical and manufacturing capabilities to produce warfare chemicals in their own right, and established far-reaching supply channels to access precursors," the report warned.

According to the Russian mission, "there is no hiding that the militants count within their ranks former officers from Middle Eastern countries who used to work on chemical weapons programmes in Iraq (under Saddam Hussein), Libya (under Muammar Gaddafi) and Syria (before its accession to the CWC)". "Even representatives of the US-led coalition have reported many times on the discovery of underground ISIS workshops for making chemical weapons," it said.

It reiterated that against the background of allegations of chemical attacks in Syria, Russia submitted on January 23, 2018 a draft resolution at the UN Security Council "on the creation on a new investigative body that would be legitimate and, even more importantly, totally impartial and highly professional".

"However, the Western members of the UN Security Council vehemently oppose Russia’s initiative. In its counter projects, the US takes into consideration only a small portion of Russia’s ideas, reducing the initiative to re-creating the JIM with all its shortcomings," it summed up.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
2
Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense
3
Serbia to strengthen relations with Russia, China, says president
4
Putin and Modi discuss military cooperation
5
Russia ready to consider gas projects with Bulgaria — minister
6
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
7
Russia considers Venezuelan presidential polls valid
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT