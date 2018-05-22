Russian federal agency ready to fill expelled representative's slot in US

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation is preparing a replacement for the head of the Russian Center for Science and Culture Oleg Zhiganov, who had been expelled from the US, agency head Eleonora Mitrofanova stated.

"The head of our representative office was expelled from Washington. We are currently hiring new employees for the central office in Washington and the New York department. Let’s hope that everything will go smoothly," she said.

On March 26, the US announced its decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats (46 employees of the embassy in Washington, two from the consulate in New York, and 12 employees of the Russian Mission to the UN), and to shut down the Russian consulate in Seattle. These actions came amid the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the British city of Salisbury.