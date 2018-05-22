State Duma voted for approval of Kudrin as head of Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, voted for the decree appointing Alexei Kudrin to the position of the head of the Accounts Chamber.

"Appoint Alexei L. Kudrin to the position of the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation and send this decree to the President of the Russian Federation and to the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation," the document says.

Kudrin served earlier as the Finance Minister in 2000-2011 and concurrently held the office of the Deputy Prime Minister in 2000-2004 and 2007-2011. He was the chief executive of the Center for Strategic Research since 2016.