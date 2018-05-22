Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin dismisses US media allegations on Russian arms, says ‘trust Putin’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 13:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing its unnamed sources that new generation missiles mentioned in Putin’s address two months ago allegedly failed the trials

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Journalists should rather trust Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of listening to reports of their American colleagues regarding allegedly unsuccessful tests of Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin and trust him," Peskov told journalists, commenting on the US television channel CNBC’s recent report about failed tests of Russia’s most advanced weapons.

Read also

Putin says Sarmat system to enter operational service in 2020

In his State of the Nation Address to both houses of Russia’s parliament on March 1, Putin announced about the development and trials of the most advanced strategic weapons Russia was creating in response to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the ABM Treaty and the deployment of the missile shield both on the territory of the United States and outside its national borders.

CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing its unnamed sources that new generation missiles mentioned in Putin’s address two months ago allegedly failed the trials.

The breakthrough weapons include the Sarmat new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, the nuclear-powered cruise missile and the drone submarine that can be armed with both conventional and nuclear charges.

The Russian leader stressed that Russia’s growing military might was a reliable guarantee of peace on the planet while all the work to strengthen the country’s defense capability had been carried out within the framework of existing arms control international treaties.

Vladimir Putin
