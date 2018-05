MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the Syrian settlement in the Astana format over the phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed a number of current international issues of mutual interest, including joint work in the Astana format on the Syrian settlement based on UN Security Council’s Resolution 2254," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.