Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian army completes liberation of Yarmouk area in Damascus - reconciliation center

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 5:18 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

The operation to liberate the territory involves aviation, tanks and motorized infantry units of the Syrian army

Share
1 pages in this article

DAMASCUS, May 22. /TASS/. Syria’s government army is wrapping up its effort to liberate the Mukhayyam al-Yarmouk district in Damascus from militants of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in the Syrian Arab Republic said on Tuesday.

"The Syrian army is completing the liberation of Mukhayyam al-Yarmouk from the militants. Yesterday upon the order of the Syrian president, on occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims, the elderly people, women and children were evacuated from the Yarmouk Camp," a spokesman for the center said.

The operation to liberate the territory involves aviation, tanks and motorized infantry units of the Syrian army.

Earlier, the territories of Eastern Ghouta and Eastern Qalamoun in the outskirts of Damascus and also the Syrian capital’s southern neighborhoods were liberated from the militants with the assistance of the reconciliation center.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Pompeo’s demands addressed to Iran as nonsense
2
Kremlin dismisses US media allegations on Russian arms, says ‘trust Putin’
3
Russia’s State Duma passes law on counter-sanctions against US, unfriendly states
4
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
5
Russia developing exoskeleton for army engineers
6
Drone shot down by Hmeymim base’s air defense system
7
US steps up pressure on new centers of power in world - Russian security chief
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT