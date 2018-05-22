Syrian army completes liberation of Yarmouk area in Damascus - reconciliation center

DAMASCUS, May 22. /TASS/. Syria’s government army is wrapping up its effort to liberate the Mukhayyam al-Yarmouk district in Damascus from militants of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in the Syrian Arab Republic said on Tuesday.

"The Syrian army is completing the liberation of Mukhayyam al-Yarmouk from the militants. Yesterday upon the order of the Syrian president, on occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims, the elderly people, women and children were evacuated from the Yarmouk Camp," a spokesman for the center said.

The operation to liberate the territory involves aviation, tanks and motorized infantry units of the Syrian army.

Earlier, the territories of Eastern Ghouta and Eastern Qalamoun in the outskirts of Damascus and also the Syrian capital’s southern neighborhoods were liberated from the militants with the assistance of the reconciliation center.