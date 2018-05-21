US will hardly withdraw its troops from Syria in near future, expert says

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The United States is hardly expected to withdraw its forces from Syria soon, as its involvement in the region remains high. Academic advisor for the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Vitaly Naumkin said about it on Monday at a presentation of the report of the Valdai Discussion Club dubbed "Russia in the Middle East: Harmony in Polyphony."

The role of the regional states in the Middle East is growing, he said. "The involvement of the global authors in the region remains very high, however," Naumkin noted. "Despite the fact that the US says today that it will leave Syria soon, it is so widely present there that I don’t believe it."

US President Donald Trump earlier stated that the American forces would leave Syria relatively soon, after their mission is completed.

The report of the Valdai Discussion Club "Russia in the Middle East: Harmony in Polyphony" was presented at the club’s venue in Moscow on Monday. It contains the analysis of the current situation in the Middle East and Russia’ role that it is currently playing in the region and may play in the future.

The authors of the report are Doctor of Historical Sciences, chief research scientist of the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the RAS Institute of Oriental Studies Irina Zvyagelskaya and head of the RAS Institute of Oriental Studies Vasily Kuznetsov. The authoring team is headed by Doctor of Historical Scientist, RAS academician Vitaly Naumkin.