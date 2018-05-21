Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin submits Kudrin’s candidacy for Accounts Chamber head to State Duma

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 11:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The State Duma Council earlier nominated four candidates representing each of the parliamentary factions

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the candidacy of Alexei Kudrin, the Chief executive of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR), for the position of Russia’s Accounts Chamber head to the State Duma (lower house of parliament), the parliamentary press service said in a statement on Monday.

"President Vladimir Putin has submitted Alexei Kudrin’s candidacy for the Account Chamber head to the State Duma," the statement reads.

According to the press service, "at 15:00 (12:00 GMT) on Monday, the Duma Council will endorse the procedure for considering Kudrin’s appointment."

In compliance with the Russian legislation, the State Duma Council earlier nominated four candidates representing each of the parliamentary factions. Alexei Kudrin was nominated by the United Russia party.

According to the Law on the Accounts Chamber, candidates are nominated by the Duma Council and then the president chooses a candidate to submit to the parliament. Sources say that Duma members are likely to consider Kudrin’s candidacy on May 22 or 24.

