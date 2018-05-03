Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israel’s information about Iran's nuclear program 'apparently outdated', Lavrov assumes

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 03, 13:44 UTC+3 SOCHI

If Israel has obtained documents proving that Iran has retained its nuclear program, such documents must be handed over to the IAEA, Lavrov pointed out

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel invites Russian experts to study documents on Iranian nuclear program

SOCHI, May 3. /TASS/. Israel’s arguments Iran has been pushing ahead with its nuclear weapons program apparently refer to an earlier period the IAEA has already taken into account, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference.

"The specialists who participated in drafting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (a document concerning the Iranian nuclear program adopted as a result of talks by the sextet of international mediators and Iran - TASS) and the commentaries that I’ve heard say that these documents quite probably concern previous activities, already taken into account by the IAEA inspection," he said.

"If Israel or somebody else has obtained documents proving that Iran has retained its nuclear weapons program, such documents must be handed over to the IAEA at once," Lavrov stated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian court upholds handover of Jehovah’s Witnesses' property to state
2
More than 80% Russians say they are happy — poll
3
Fighter jets armed with hypersonic missiles to take part in Moscow’s Victory Day parade
4
Crews of Russian Aerospace Force set for May 9 rehearsal flight over Moscow’s Red Square
5
Key facts about Russia’s Su-30 multirole fighter jet
6
Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea
7
Lavrov says Ukraine lost its independence
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT