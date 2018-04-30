Putin, Macron call for implementing Iran nuclear deal in full - Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation called to preserve and implement in full the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

The phone conversation was held at the initiative of the French side. Macron told Putin about the outcome of his visit to the United States with the focus on the talks devoted to the situation around the Iran nuclear deal.

"The presidents of Russia and France called for preserving the Plan and its full implementation," the Kremlin said.The sides also discussed other vital issues of the international and bilateral agenda.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said during his visit to the United States that Paris was ready to work together with Washington on a new agreement regarding Tehran’s nuclear program. According to Macron, it is necessary to tackle four issues: blocking the nuclear program until 2025, providing a solution for the long term, halting Iran’s ballistic missile program and promoting stability in the region.

The deal on Iran’s nuclear program, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached between Iran and six international mediators (Russia, the UK, China, the US, France and Germany) on July 14, 2015. In January 2016, the parties to the deal announced the launch of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertook efforts to curb its nuclear activities and place them under the total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange for lifting the sanctions that were imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump has stated on numerous occasions that the Iran nuclear deal is flawed arguing that it did not prevent the creation of nuclear weapons by Iran but only postponed it. On January 12, 2018, he said Washington would withdraw from the agreement if it were not amended.

In late April, a US administration spokesman said the United States, France, Germany and Britain had achieved progress at negotiations on amendments to the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, but a final solution had not been identified yet. Tehran has repeatedly stated that the deal is not negotiable.