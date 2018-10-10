Russia strongly rejects accusations of cyber attack against OPCW, says delegation head

THE HAGUE, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow strongly rejects all accusations of plotting to a cyber attack against the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the head of Russia’s delegation to the 88th session of the OPCW Executive Council, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Georgy Kalamanov said.

"There has been mudslinging in the statements of some delegations that we have allegedly staged cyber crimes around the world. Russia strongly rejects all accusations that Russia’s representatives allegedly prepared a cyber attack against the OPCW in April this year," Kalamanov stressed.