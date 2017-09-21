Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss cooperation within OPCW

Russia submits Zvyagintsev’s film Loveless for OscarsSociety & Culture September 21, 19:16
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Cooperation within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OCPW) was in focus of talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Syrian Ambassador to Russian Riyad Haddad, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"The sides focused on issues of Russian-Syrian cooperation within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," the ministry said, adding that the meeting was initiated by the Syrian ambassador.