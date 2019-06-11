Man dies in fire in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, June 11./TASS/. One person has died in a fire in the northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk, the press service of the Ministry for Emergency Situation’s regional office told TASS on Tuesday.

Six houses are engulfed in flames in the city, while the fire continues spreading due to strong winds.

"The death of a man during a fire on Kegostrov (Kego Island) was confirmed at 16:47, he is the owner of the house that was the first to catch fire," the press service said.

More firefighting teams arrive to the site of the fire on boats. Overall, there are 81 houses on the island, that are home to 210 people. The island within the city is a popular recreation site for the local residents.