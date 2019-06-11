Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rescuers put out fire onboard tanker at Makhachkala port after blast

Emergencies
June 11, 14:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The blast occurred in the tanker’s engine room when oil products were being pumped at the port, three people died, and three others were hospitalized

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The fire onboard a tanker at a port in Dagestan’s capital of Makhachkala, which broke out after a gas and air mixture exploded, has been fully extinguished, the local Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

Transneft suspends oil throughput in Makhachkala due to tanker accident

"By 13:20 Moscow Time the fire, covering the area of 600 square meters, has been fully put out," the statement said. The firefighting effort involved 57 personnel and 15 pieces of equipment of Dagestan’s Emergencies Ministry.

The blast occurred in the tanker’s engine room when oil products were being pumped at Makhachkala’s port. Three people died, and three others were hospitalized. The tanker belongs to the Volga shipping company, one of the largest in Russia.

