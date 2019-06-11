Two killed, one missing following tanker blast in Russia's Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, June 11. /TASS/. Two people were killed and a search for another one is underway after a blast hit a tanker at the port of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation told TASS.

"Two people died, the bodies have been found, two others are in hospital and another one is still missing," the agency said.

The blast occurred when oil products were being pumped from the tanker. Currently, there is a heavy smoke in the engine room, but the fire has been extinguished. There is no threat of an oil spill into the sea, the Emergencies Ministry told reporters. According to a source in the region’s emergencies ministry, the tanker, which had arrived from Turkmenistan, was carrying nearly 2,000 tonnes of oil.