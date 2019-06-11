Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two killed, one missing following tanker blast in Russia's Dagestan

Emergencies
June 11, 9:06 updated at: June 11, 9:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The blast occurred when oil products were being pumped from the tanker

Share
1 pages in this article

MAKHACHKALA, June 11. /TASS/. Two people were killed and a search for another one is underway after a blast hit a tanker at the port of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation told TASS.

"Two people died, the bodies have been found, two others are in hospital and another one is still missing," the agency said.

The blast occurred when oil products were being pumped from the tanker. Currently, there is a heavy smoke in the engine room, but the fire has been extinguished. There is no threat of an oil spill into the sea, the Emergencies Ministry told reporters. According to a source in the region’s emergencies ministry, the tanker, which had arrived from Turkmenistan, was carrying nearly 2,000 tonnes of oil.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic
2
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
3
Russia’s Rosatom opens subsidiary in Saudi Arabia
4
Russia’s energy minister does not rule out that oil prices could fall to $30 per barrel
5
Moscow court sentences police colonel Zakharchenko to 13 years behind bars
6
Russian naval ships to hold drills close to NATO’s Baltop’s maneuvers
7
Quadrocopters to be used for reconnaissance by Russian military units in the Caucasus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT