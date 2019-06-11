Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude rocks Commander Islands in Pacific Ocean

Emergencies
June 11, 3:23 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY

The epicenter of the earthquake lay in the Pacific Ocean at the depth of 50km to the south-east of the Medny Island

Share
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS/Alexander Petrov

Read also

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude registered off Japan's coast

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, June 11. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude has rocked the Commander Islands in the Pacific Ocean, the Kamchatka department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Tuesday.

"The epicenter of the earthquake registered overnight to Tuesday, lay in the Pacific Ocean at the depth of 50km to the south-east of the Medny Island (Commander Islands). The epicenter lay at the depth of 17.8 km under the seabed. The magnitude was estimated at 5.1," the service said.

According to regional emergencies ministry, residents of the Kamchatka region, including of the Nikolsky settlement on the Bering Island (Commander Islands), did not feel underground tremors. No tsunami alert was issued.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Far East
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Quadrocopters to be used for reconnaissance by Russian military units in the Caucasus
2
Kremlin aide warns US policy poses danger to entire world
3
Press review: Russia, EU back Moldova reshuffle and reporter’s arrest in Moscow stirs fuss
4
Moscow court sentences police colonel Zakharchenko to 13 years behind bars
5
NASA's administrator will not attend Soyuz launch from Baikonur on July 20 — Roscosmos
6
Russian naval ships to hold drills close to NATO’s Baltop’s maneuvers
7
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT