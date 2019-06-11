Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude rocks Commander Islands in Pacific Ocean

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, June 11. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude has rocked the Commander Islands in the Pacific Ocean, the Kamchatka department of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Tuesday.

"The epicenter of the earthquake registered overnight to Tuesday, lay in the Pacific Ocean at the depth of 50km to the south-east of the Medny Island (Commander Islands). The epicenter lay at the depth of 17.8 km under the seabed. The magnitude was estimated at 5.1," the service said.

According to regional emergencies ministry, residents of the Kamchatka region, including of the Nikolsky settlement on the Bering Island (Commander Islands), did not feel underground tremors. No tsunami alert was issued.