Helicopter crash lands on Manhattan building — media

A helicopter crash landed on the roof of a building in Manhattan and then caught fire, CNBC reported Monday, citing the authorities.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes after the crash.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) 10 June 2019