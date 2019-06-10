Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Five Russian Emergencies Ministry employees injured in crash with truck

Emergencies
June 10, 12:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The column of the Emergencies Ministry’s vehicles was heading to Crimea’s Kerch to take part in a mine clearance effort

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Five personnel of the Russian Emergencies Ministry were injured after a truck slammed into their column in the Tula Region, south of Moscow, the ministry’s press service said.

"Five staff members of the Emergencies Ministry were injured in a road accident. They were sent to a hospital with minor and moderate injuries," the ministry said.

The column of the Emergencies Ministry’s vehicles was heading to Crimea’s Kerch to take part in a mine clearance effort. The road incident occurred at 9.35 a.m. in the Tula Region when a truck crashed into four vehicles, which had made a stop for technical reasons. Two vehicles were damaged and cannot continue their way.

According to preliminary data, the driver might have fallen asleep, and he was not injured, a source in the law enforcement agencies said.

