Over 20 hospitalized after two buses collide in Sochi

Emergencies
June 09, 15:30 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Three children received minor injuries

1 pages in this article
© Main Department of the Krasnodar Region Ministry of Internal Affairs/TASS

KRASNODAR, June 9. /TASS/. The number of those injured after two tourist buses collided in Sochi has reached 26, and 23 of them have been hospitalized, the Krasnodar Region’s Health Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"As of 11.00 a.m. 26 people have sought medical assistance. Nineteen ambulance teams were working at the scene, and 23 people have been sent to hospital," the press service said.

Three children received minor injuries, Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov said.

The crash occurred in Sochi’s Adler District, when one of the buses did not give way to the other one.

