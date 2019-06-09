Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Eleven injured as two tourist buses collide in Sochi

Emergencies
June 09, 10:28 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

No deaths have been reported

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNODAR, June 9. /TASS/. Eleven people, including a child, were injured after two buses collided in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi early on Sunday, the press service of the local Interior Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, two tourist buses have collided. As a result, eleven people were injured, including a child," the press service said.

No deaths have been reported.

According to police, one of the buses did not yield to the other. The crash occurred in Sochi’s Lazarevsky District. Fifteen ambulance teams have been dispatched to the scene.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's team wins most crushing victory in its history
2
SPIEF-2019 participants concluded 650 agreements for $47.81 bln
3
Moldova’s foreign policy must be defined by will of its people - Russian Deputy PM
4
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
5
Three Russian warships to keep NATO Baltops-2019 exercise under observation
6
Europe beginning to count losses from anti-Russian sanctions — Russian diplomat
7
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT