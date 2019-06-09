Eleven injured as two tourist buses collide in Sochi

KRASNODAR, June 9. /TASS/. Eleven people, including a child, were injured after two buses collided in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi early on Sunday, the press service of the local Interior Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, two tourist buses have collided. As a result, eleven people were injured, including a child," the press service said.

No deaths have been reported.

According to police, one of the buses did not yield to the other. The crash occurred in Sochi’s Lazarevsky District. Fifteen ambulance teams have been dispatched to the scene.