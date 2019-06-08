Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Court rules home arrest for journalist suspected of attempted drug sale until August 7

Emergencies
June 08, 23:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The court imposed standard home arrest restrictions on Golunov, banning him from using the Internet, talking over the phone with anyone save his lawyers and investigators, leaving his house

Ivan Golunov

Ivan Golunov

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The judge of Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court ruled to impose home arrest on journalist of the Meduza online newspaper Ivan Golunov until August 7 on charges of attempted drug sale.

"The court rules to satisfy the investigators’ motion and impose home arrest on defendant Golunov," the judge announced the verdict.

"To release [Golunov] in the courtroom with the home arrest period until August 7," he said.

The court imposed standard home arrest restrictions on Golunov, banning him from using the Internet, talking over the phone with anyone save his lawyers and investigators, leaving his house and changing place of residence.

More than 300 people gathered in front of the court’s building to support the journalist.

Golunov, 36, an investigative correspondent from the Riga-based Meduza online newspaper was detained in downtown Moscow on June 6. According to police, he was carrying several packages containing 4 grams of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug. Three packages, a parcel containing a powdery substance and scales were found in his house. A criminal case was opened against Golunov.

