Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimean top court sentences Ukrainian national to over 10 years for spying

Emergencies
June 06, 14:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Konstantin Davydenko was detained by Russia’s FSB in Simferopol in February 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Latvia accuses ex-law enforcement official of ‘spying’ for Russia

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Crimea’s Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Ukrainian national Konstantin Davydenko to 10 years and six months in a maximum security prison on charges of spying for the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Russia’s Federal Security Service told TASS.

Davydenko was detained by Russia’s FSB in Simferopol in February 2018. "It has been confirmed that Davydenko, who had been recruited by Ukraine’s SBU and was on a spy mission, deliberately collected data for Ukraine’s special service on the advanced pieces of military equipment, electronics, third-generation communication means and night-vision devices, and these leaks could have harmed Russia’s security," the FSB said.

The Ukrainian national has pleaded guilty to all charges and expressed repentance.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
2
Russia, China to sign agreement on payments in national currencies, says decree
3
Putin arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in international economic forum
4
Putin says phone call with Trump inspires optimism on arms control issues
5
Russia may increase E-visas duration to 14 days
6
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
7
Over 30 ICBMs to assume combat duty with Russia's Strategic Missile Forces by year-end
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT