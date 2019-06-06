Crimean top court sentences Ukrainian national to over 10 years for spying

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Crimea’s Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Ukrainian national Konstantin Davydenko to 10 years and six months in a maximum security prison on charges of spying for the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), Russia’s Federal Security Service told TASS.

Davydenko was detained by Russia’s FSB in Simferopol in February 2018. "It has been confirmed that Davydenko, who had been recruited by Ukraine’s SBU and was on a spy mission, deliberately collected data for Ukraine’s special service on the advanced pieces of military equipment, electronics, third-generation communication means and night-vision devices, and these leaks could have harmed Russia’s security," the FSB said.

The Ukrainian national has pleaded guilty to all charges and expressed repentance.