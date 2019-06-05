Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol

Emergencies
June 05, 14:20 UTC+3

Jehovah’s Witnesses is an international religious organization that supports offbeat views on the essence of the Christian faith and provides special interpretations of many commonly accepted notions

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service announced on Wednesday it had quashed the Jehovah's Witnesses extremist religious organization (outlawed in Russia) in the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

"Russia’s FSB branch in the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol has thwarted the illegal activity of members of the Sevastopol cell of an international religious organization recognized as extremist on the territory of Russia," the FSB said.

Read also

Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses

According to the FSB, the Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Sevastopol had been started by a local citizen, who organized gatherings, religious speeches, promoted this religious group’s ideas and recruited new members.

A criminal case has been launched against the follower of the Jehovah's Witnesses into organizing this religious organization’s activity. If found guilty, he faces up to 10 years behind bars.

The FSB, police and the National Guard conducted searches in the apartments of the group’s members and in their meeting places. They seized more than 70 items of extremist literature, 250 reports on collecting donations and holding religious services, Jehovah's Witnesses’ booklets, religious lectures, instructions on conspiracy measures and how to communicate with law enforcement agencies, in addition to documents on refusing blood transfusions as well as cell phones, laptops and electronic data storage devices.

Jehovah’s Witnesses is an international religious organization that supports offbeat views on the essence of the Christian faith and provides special interpretations of many commonly accepted notions.

In August 2017, the Russian Justice Ministry placed the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization and its 395 local religious branches on a list of organizations outlawed in the country. The Russian Supreme Court satisfied the claim of the Justice Ministry to shut down the organization on April 20, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington should drop its policy of dividing Venezuela’s military, says diplomat
2
Trophy active protection system 'toothless’ against Russian anti-tank weapons, says source
3
Russian defense contractor unveils advanced self-propelled artillery system
4
Russian-Chinese relations stand the test of time, says Xi Jinping
5
FSB nabs Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Crimea’s Sevastopol
6
Xi Jinping: Russia and China staying in tune with the times
7
Russia, Slovakia agree on supplies of Russian fuel to Slovak nuclear plants in 2022-2030
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT