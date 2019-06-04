Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow’s emergency services get bomb threat messages, says source

Emergencies
June 04, 17:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There are about ten such addresses in the central administrative district, the buildings have been evacuated

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s police are probing into anonymous emails containing bomb threats against buildings and offices, a source in the emergency services has told TASS.

A bomb threat email was received by the State Duma’s staff. Probes are on into bomb threats against the Ostankino TV center, the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, the Moscow police office at Petrovka 38, and also the offices of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Communist Party in Basmanny Pereulok and Arbat Street.

"There are about ten such addresses in the central administrative district," the source said. All sites are being searched. The buildings have been evacuated.

