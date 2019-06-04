Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Mass shooting in Australia’s Darwin kills four

Emergencies
June 04, 14:49 UTC+3 SIDNEY

A police investigation has been launched

© EPA-EFE/MICHAEL FRANCHI

SIDNEY, June 4. /TASS/. Four people have been killed after an unidentified man opened fire at the Palms Motel in Darwin, the capital of Australia's Northern Territory.

According to the NT News newspaper, a 45-year-old man walked into the motel holding a pump-action shotgun. He gunned down four and left at least two injured. The gunman then reportedly fled the scene and later opened fire on passers-by in the city's suburb. The newspaper said the gunman had been arrested in a police operation.

The two injured people have been hospitalized in a stable condition. A police investigation has been launched.

