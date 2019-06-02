Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Explosives factory and authorities to offer help to people injured in blasts in Dzerzhinsk

Emergencies
June 02, 2:27 UTC+3

Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin also said that the residents of the houses in which windows were smashed will receive all the necessary resources to remove the effects of the blasts

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The owners of the Kristall explosives factory and local authorities will offer all the necessary help to the people injured in explosions in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin told journalists.

"The regional government will provide all the necessary help. We also discussed this issue with the factory. The factory will offer all the necessary help as well," he said.

Nikitin also specified that 28 people were evacuated from the factory.

He added that the residents of the houses in which windows were smashed will receive all the necessary resources to remove the effects of the blasts. Commercial organizations and business facilities will also receive help to recover the damage.

Blasts in Dzerzhinsk

On Saturday, several blasts took place at the Kristall explosives factory in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region, followed by a fire. The authorities declared an emergency in Dzerzhinsk, the neighboring communities of Pyra and Zhelnino and the Lesnoi cordon.

These were man-made explosions, the Investigative Committee of Russia said. A criminal case was opened under Part 1 Section 217 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Violation of industrial safety requirements at production facilities").

According to the latest information from the Russian Health Ministry, 85 people sought treatment after the blasts; 16 of them were hospitalized.

