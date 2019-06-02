Number of people injured in explosions in Dzerzhinsk may grow, says the region’s governor

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Nizhny Novgorod Region’s authorities believe that the number of people injured in the explosions in the town of Dzerzhinsk could be higher, said Gleb Nikitin, the region’s governor.

"Eighty-four people sought medical treatment following the emergency situation. We think this number may grow," he said.

On Saturday, several blasts took place at the Kristall explosives factory in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region, followed by a fire. The authorities declared an emergency in Dzerzhinsk, the neighboring communities of Pyra and Zhelnino and the Lesnoi cordon.

These were man-made explosions, the Investigative Committee of Russia said. A criminal case was opened under Part 1 Section 217 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Violation of industrial safety requirements at production facilities").

According to the latest information from the Russian Health Ministry, 85 people sought treatment after the blasts; 16 of them were hospitalized.