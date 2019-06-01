Woman in critical but stable condition after blasts at explosives plant

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Doctors say that an injured woman, who was taken to hospital after the blasts at the Kristall explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk in the central Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday, is in critical but stable condition, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Overall, 79 people have asked for medical help so far, says the ministry’s press release.

"As of 18.00 [Moscow time], 15 people are in hospitals. One patient in critical but stable condition, while other 14 are in satisfactory condition. The rest 63 patients are treated at outpatient clinics," the press release says.

According to the Health Ministry, initially 38 plant employees and 41 locals had asked for medical help. There are no children among them.

On Saturday, several blasts rocked the workshop producing TNT during a technological process. The blasts started a fire which was later extinguished. An emergency was declared in the city and nearby settlements. The Russian Investigative Committee said that the blasts were industrial. The accident is being investigated as a violation of industrial safety requirements at hazardous production facilities.

The Kristall state-run scientific institute was founded in the 1950s. It produces explosives and develops technology for their safe production, tests, transportation and disposal. In 2011, the plant became part of the Russian state corporation Rostec.