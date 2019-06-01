Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Woman in critical but stable condition after blasts at explosives plant

Emergencies
June 01, 19:53 UTC+3

Overall, 79 people have asked for medical help

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ravil Mustafin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Doctors say that an injured woman, who was taken to hospital after the blasts at the Kristall explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk in the central Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday, is in critical but stable condition, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Overall, 79 people have asked for medical help so far, says the ministry’s press release.

"As of 18.00 [Moscow time], 15 people are in hospitals. One patient in critical but stable condition, while other 14 are in satisfactory condition. The rest 63 patients are treated at outpatient clinics," the press release says.

According to the Health Ministry, initially 38 plant employees and 41 locals had asked for medical help. There are no children among them.

On Saturday, several blasts rocked the workshop producing TNT during a technological process. The blasts started a fire which was later extinguished. An emergency was declared in the city and nearby settlements. The Russian Investigative Committee said that the blasts were industrial. The accident is being investigated as a violation of industrial safety requirements at hazardous production facilities.

The Kristall state-run scientific institute was founded in the 1950s. It produces explosives and develops technology for their safe production, tests, transportation and disposal. In 2011, the plant became part of the Russian state corporation Rostec.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
2
Senior MP says Russia could take part in PACE session if sanctions removed
3
At least 42 wounded in blasts in Dzerzhinsk, 14 in hospitals
4
Netherlands took note of Malaysian PM’s statement on MH17 crash, media report
5
Elton John criticizes Russian distributor’s decision to cut scenes from Rocketman
6
Russian plant ready for mass production of Su-57 fighter jets
7
Russian patrol ship to monitor NATO drills in Bulgaria, says source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT