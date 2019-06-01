Russian Politics & Diplomacy
At least 42 wounded in blasts in Dzerzhinsk, 14 in hospitals

Emergencies
June 01, 17:29 UTC+3

Earlier, Russia’s Health Ministry reported that 39 had been injured, while ten of them needed hospitalization

© Mikhail Solunin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. At least 42 sustained wounds in blasts that rocked the Kristall explosives plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s central Nizhny Novgorod region, the regional health ministry told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier, Russia’s Health Ministry reported that 39 had been injured, while ten of them needed hospitalization.

"According to the Health Ministry of the Nizhny Novgorod region, 42 people sustained light and medium wounds in blasts at the Kristall plant in Dzerzhinsk. Of them, 14 have been admitted to hospitals," the spokesperson said adding that none of the injured was in critical condition.

Show more
