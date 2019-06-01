Thirty-eight injured in Dzerzhinsk plant explosions

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the explosions at the Kristall plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region has climbed to 38, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS.

"A total of 38 people were injured, four of them are in serious condition," the press service said. The condition of 25 victims is assessed as moderately severe. Nine people have minor injuries. There were no fatalities.

Meanwhile, a medical source told TASS that the number of victims could grow. "People continue to seek medical attention," the source said.

On Saturday, several explosions, presumably, of ammunition, occurred in a shop floor at the Kristall plant, after which a fire broke out. Criminal proceedings have been initiated in the wake of the explosions.