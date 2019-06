NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the explosion at the Kristall plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region has reached 19, the press service of the regional Ministry of Health informed TASS.

"According to updated information, 19 injured," the press service said.

It earlier reported that most of those injured had minor injuries or fragmentation wounds of moderate severity.