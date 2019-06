TASS, June 1. Several explosions have occurred at the facility for TNT production at the Kristall plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region, a source in the emergencies services informed TASS.

"Several explosions have occurred at the Kristall plant’s facility for TNT production. Reports on victims are being verified," the source said.

According to the source, the explosions were rather powerful, a fire broke out. The threat of new blasts persists.