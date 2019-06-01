Death toll in US municipal center shooting rises to 12 — police

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. The death toll in Friday’s shooting spree at a municipal center in Virginia Beach (Virginia) has risen to 12, the city’s police chief James Cervera said during a news conference aired by CNN and other leading TV channels.

The initial death toll stood at 11. According to Cervera, one person succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

Four victims are currently being operated on, he added.

According to the latest information, the gunman, who was "a longtime employee" of public utilities, entered the building and opened fire shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday afternoon. The suspect died of injuries he sustained in the shootout with police.

Bodies were found on all three floors of the building, the police chief said. One of the deceased victims was discovered in a car parked outside.

Cervera said the gunman was identified, but it was too early to release his name. CNN identified the shooter as DeWayne Craddock, 40, who worked as a certified professional engineer for the city of Virginia Beach in the Public Utilities Department.