Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Death toll in US municipal center shooting rises to 12 — police

Emergencies
June 01, 7:12 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

CNN identified the shooter as DeWayne Craddock, 40

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vicki Cronis-Nohe

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. The death toll in Friday’s shooting spree at a municipal center in Virginia Beach (Virginia) has risen to 12, the city’s police chief James Cervera said during a news conference aired by CNN and other leading TV channels.

The initial death toll stood at 11. According to Cervera, one person succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

Four victims are currently being operated on, he added.

According to the latest information, the gunman, who was "a longtime employee" of public utilities, entered the building and opened fire shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday afternoon. The suspect died of injuries he sustained in the shootout with police.

Bodies were found on all three floors of the building, the police chief said. One of the deceased victims was discovered in a car parked outside.

Cervera said the gunman was identified, but it was too early to release his name. CNN identified the shooter as DeWayne Craddock, 40, who worked as a certified professional engineer for the city of Virginia Beach in the Public Utilities Department.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Loss of gas transit, ban on oil export from Russia to spell trouble for Ukraine — official
2
Russia wraps up experimental design work on upgrading airborne command posts
3
Press review: Putin sends signal on INF and Russia, US, Israel to talk Mideast security
4
Russia to demonstrate Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet at MAKS air show
5
Caspian Flotilla's ships repel 'enemy' attack during drills
6
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
7
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to get advanced anti-ship missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT