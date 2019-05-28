Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Girl injured in Russian school axe attack said to be in fair condition

Emergencies
May 28, 12:59 UTC+3 SARATOV

According to earlier reports, the teenager attacked the girl with an axe and fled the scene but was detained a short time later

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

SARATOV, May 28. /TASS/. A girl who was attacked with an axe by a teenager at a school in the Russian town of Volsk, Saratov region, is in fair condition, the regional Health Ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"A girl born in 2007 was admitted to the Volsk Regional Hospital with a serious head injury about two hours ago. The child was examined and received first aid. She is in fair condition," the press service said.

According to earlier reports, the teenager attacked the girl with an axe and fled the scene but was detained a short time later. Police officers and officials from the Investigative Committee are working to establish all circumstances of the incident. Saratov Region Governor Valery Radayev has handed down instructions to provide the injured girl with all necessary medical treatment. A medical team from the Saratov Children's Clinical Hospital has been dispatched to treat her. The doctors are expected to decide whether the girl needs to be transferred to Saratov of should be treated in her home town.

In other media
