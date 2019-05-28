Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Teen uses petrol bombs in Russian school attack

Emergencies
May 28, 12:53 UTC+3 SARATOV

According to earlier reports, the teenager attacked the girl with an axe and fled the scene but was detained shortly

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

SARATOV, May 28. /TASS/. A teenager who attacked a schoolgirl with an axe in Russia’s town of Volsk, Saratov region, also threw petrol bombs inside the school building, a regional law enforcement source TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Teenager detained after threatening teacher with knife at Russian school

"The teenager went to the second floor, threw a petrol bomb into presumably his classroom and the second one in the corridor. However, the petrol bombs failed to explode. After that, he saw a girl and hit her on the forehead with an axe," the source said.

According to earlier reports, the teenager attacked the girl with an axe and fled the scene but was detained a short time later.

Police officers and officials from the Investigative Committee are working at the scene.

According to the regional Health Ministry, a medical team from the Saratov Children's Clinical Hospital has been dispatched to treat the injured girl. The doctors are expected to decide whether the girl needs to be transferred to Saratov of should be treated in her home town.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kosovo police detain Russian employee of UN mission
2
Russia to rearm Soviet coastal defense system in Crimea with new missiles
3
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
4
Press review: US not seeking regime change in Iran and voter turnout sways EU election
5
Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition
6
Russia extends service life for SS-19 Stiletto ICBMs to over 36 years
7
Serbian army put on full combat alert over Kosovo situation — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT