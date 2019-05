IRKUTSK, May 28. /TASS/. A Boeing aircraft of Nordwind Airlines en route from Blagoveshchensk to Moscow made an emergency landing in Irkutsk, East Siberia, on Tuesday, the airport’s press service told TASS.

"The plane of Nordwind Airlines made an emergency landing in Irkutsk while performing a flight from Blagoveshchensk to Moscow," the spokesperson said.

There are 149 passengers onboard the plane. The preliminary cause of the incident is an altitude indicator failure.