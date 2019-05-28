Bus carrying Chinese tourists overturns in Russia’s Far East, 19 injured

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Nineteen people were injured and two others were killed after a bus carrying Chinese tourists crashed in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Region, the local Interior Ministry’s press service said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data, two passengers were killed and 19 others received various injuries in the crash," a spokesperson said.

Investigators believe that the crash occurred because the driver was feeling sick.

The bus, carrying 43 Chinese citizens, overturned at around 9 a.m. Moscow Time en route from Khabarovsk to Vladivostok.

The Chinese tourists had arrived in Primorye under an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and China on exchanging tourist groups, the local administration said.